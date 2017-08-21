Having a hard time getting a comb through your child's hair? There might be a good reason why it's so hard to handle. She could have uncombable hair syndrome, a genetic condition that affects hair shape and growth in some people.

Shilah embraces the way she looks & has so much attitude & confidence that she just rocks her own style. #uncombablehairsyndrome A post shared by Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin (@shilahmadison) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

According to the National Institutes of Health, uncombable hair syndrome is a rare disorder characterized by "silvery-blond or straw-colored hair that is disorderly; stands out from the scalp; and cannot be combed flat."

Celeste Calvert-Yin of Melbourne, Australia, knew something was up with her daughter's hair when Shilah was around 3 months old. As a baby, Shilah had ordinary brown hair, but after a few months, a strawberry fuzz starting growing in. Over the years it continued to grow straight out and became even blonder.

When Shilah was a baby her hair was so soft and fluffy. Funny thing is it still is. It is not coarse at all but extremely fluffy and breaks away from the root quite easily. #uncombablehairsyndrome A post shared by Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin (@shilahmadison) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:52am PDT

A few years later, Calvert-Yin learned how truly unusual her daughter's hair is. Shilah is one of only around 100 people to have uncombable hair syndrome. Her hair not only looks a little different, it is also genetically different. The hair shaft of those with uncombable hair syndrome is triangular in cross-section (compared to round in those without the condition).

Shilah as a toddler #uncombablehairsyndrome A post shared by Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin (@shilahmadison) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:45am PDT

It's because of this genetic difference that traditional hair taming techniques such as hot oil treatments and hair straighteners don't really work for Shilah or other kids with the condition. Some styling methods may help for a day or two but most are often more trouble than they are worth.

Thank you for all your beautiful suggestions. Yesterday Shilah tried a cream based macadamia oil deep penetrating mask, silk pillow and allowed to dry naturally no brushing. This morning it was super super soft and fluffy. She loved it! We will keep persisting and find away for her to take control with her routine. #uncombablehairsyndrome #hairstyles #cutie A post shared by Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin (@shilahmadison) on Aug 7, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Calvert-Yin's openness about her daughter's condition has, of course, come with its share of criticisms. Almost every picture on Shilah's Instagram account has dozens of comments with advice on what Calvert-Yin should be doing to tame her daughter's locks. But Shilah's mom says that she is happy for all of the responses her posts receive. "I love the fact that people have taken the time to write, whether it is positive, supportive and helpful, or just letting them share their feelings about her UHS."

This is Shilah's after bath hair routine. Little bit of product to help gently comb her hair then a blow dry off. 🎀 the dreads are amazing each & every day #uncombablehairsyndrome A post shared by Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin (@shilahmadison) on Aug 2, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

For most kids with uncombable hair syndrome, the condition fades away over time, with hair generally returning to "normal" by adolescence. But Shilah isn't too concerned. According to her mom, Shilah loves her unique look. "Shilah has connected with so many people that well and truly outweighs any negativity," Calvert-Yin says.

Just like every little girl you decide to give yourself a haircut! Then mum panics takes her to the hairdresser who also panics and Shilah decides to wear a scarf to cover what she had done. I can laugh now (took 2 years to grow back) #uncombablehairsyndrome A post shared by Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin (@shilahmadison) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

In the meantime, Calvert-Yin and her daughter are happy to continue sharing Shilah's story, both to educate people about uncombable hair syndrome and to "reinforce individuality, uniqueness and mostly confidence for little girls everywhere no matter the color of their skin, their imperfections or their differences."