13 homemade lip scrub recipes

Have you ever lathered one of those pricey lip scrub products across your kisser and been impressed with how soft and supple your lips felt afterward? It's simple to make homemade lip scrubs too, so you can save a little money. We've come up with a few effective lip scrub formulas. Don't use them more than 3 or 4 times per week though, or you might strip lips of their natural moisture, making chapped lips worse.

It's most effective to exfoliate your lips at bedtime, followed by a good lip balm. And if you're more of a visual learner, here's a video which quickly leads you through some of these recipes!

Brown Sugar and Honey Scrub

Ingredients

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 squirt of honey (just enough to mix with brown sugar and make a paste)

1 drop vanilla

Directions

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly and store up to a month in glass jar or tub with lid. Old eye cream jars work great. To apply: Rub scrub into lips and exfoliate gently. Let it sit for a minute or two, then rinse off with warm water. Apply a generous slather of lip balm afterwards to rehydrate lips. Use 1 or 2 times weekly.

Lip Balm Scrub

Ingredients

1 tube of your favorite lip balm, mashed up

2 teaspoon granulated white sugar

1 teaspoon coconut oil, room temperature

Directions

Mash one stick of lip balm with the back of a spoon in a small bowl. Add sugar and mix thoroughly to make a granular paste. Stir in coconut oil until paste is thinned slightly and is the consistency of thick, gravelly goop. Store in glass jar with tight-fitting lid up to a month. To apply, smear a generous helping of product across lips and gently massage. Rinse off with warm water. Use 3 or 4 times per week.

Mint Lip Scrub

This minty lip scrub will leave your lips feeling tingly, fresh and plump (Photo: images72/Shutterstock)

Ingredients

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 drop peppermint oil

Directions

Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl until it resembles a coarse paste. Store in a glass jar or lidded container. To apply, hold a warm wash cloth over lips for 3-5 minutes to soften. Slather with minty scrub and let sit for 5 minutes. Wash off with a warm wash cloth and apply usual lip balm. Lips will be tingly, fresh and plump.

Coconut Sugar Lip Scrub

Ingredients

2 tablespoons softened coconut oil

2 tablespoons coconut sugar (also called coco sugar or coconut palm sugar, found in specialty or Asian markets)

1 tablespoon honey

Directions

Mix ingredients in a small bowl until a grainy paste forms. Store in a glass jar in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks. To apply, spread the coconut sugar scrub over lips and gently massage for 5 minutes, rinse thoroughly with warm water and apply a hydrating lip moisturizing product.

Chocolate Lip Scrub Mask

This chocolate lip cream is a sweet treat for your lips. (Photo: Liv friis-larsen/Shutterstock)

Ingredients

3 tablespoons white granulated sugar

white granulated sugar 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract

1 small drizzle of honey

Directions

Mix all ingredients together in small bowl until a gritty chocolate paste forms. If too thin, add additional sugar; if too thick, add additional olive oil and honey. Store in sealed container in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks. To apply, swab the lips with a thick glob of chocolate scrub masque and leave on for up to 5 minutes. Rinse off thoroughly with warm water and apply a light coating of lip balm or petroleum jelly.

Lip scrub recipe roundup

Like the Lemon Honey Drop Lip Scrub shown in the video above, it can be easy to make a scrub from just a few ingredients.

There are all sorts of flavors and ingredients you can use to make your lips smooth and soft. Here's an array of interesting recipes to try:

Peppermint Lip Scrub — Use candy canes with only a dash of sugar and coconut oil for this refreshing scrub.

Vanilla Mint Lip Scrub — Brown sugar, vanilla and peppermint oil are the key ingredients for this easy mix.

Lavender & Lemon Lip Scrub — Lavender and lemon essential oils are the basis for this light scrub.

Coconut-Honey Lip Scrub — Coconut oil, honey and sugar combines for a light and effective concoction.

Lavender Rosemary Sugar Scrub — Lavender and rosemary add the spice to this sweet and zesty scrub.

Homemade Lemon Sugar Lip Scrub

Homemade Lemon Sugar Lip Scrub (Photo: Milk Free Mom)

This simple, refreshing scrub from Milk Free Mom uses freshly squeezed lemon juice for a zesty, flavorful tang.

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 1/2 teaspoons coconut oil

2 teaspoons granulated sugar (approximate)

small storage container of your choice (you can get these at your local drug store, or on Etsy)

In a small bowl, add your lemon juice and coconut oil. Stir in your sugar, a bit at a time to form a thick paste. You should be able to really feel the sugar granules. Add more sugar if needed. Once it’s well mixed, you can transfer your scrub to your storage container. It will keep for about one week in the fridge.

Here's one more quick and easy video for a pretty and light Lemon Sugar Scrub:

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information since it was published in February 2016.

