After the holidays wrap up, there's always a chance you'll end up with unused Christmas cards.

But what are are you supposed to do with these unused cards? You could try and remember to use them next Christmas, or you could follow comedian Joe Heenan's advice and use them throughout the year, regardless of the occasion.

Top tip.

Don’t throw away your old Christmas cards.

They can be reused throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/9QvyrnXxEg — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 2, 2018

Highlights of Heenan's tips include cards reading, "You won't get a lot of silent nights after your new baby arrives" and "We three kings say well done on passing your driving test."

That seems to work pretty well.

Needless to say, Twitter responded with its own experiences at getting and sending repurposed cards:

From my coworker pic.twitter.com/Sbo4MZDtl9 — Mark Magowan (@_magowan) January 2, 2018

See! A sympathy card turned into a card filled with holiday well-wishing!

good stuff #recycling Christmas cards throughout the year great idea pic.twitter.com/MFrG62uPLq — Rick brown (@rickbrown0814) January 4, 2018

Well, that's one way to celebrate Christmas.

i got a great xmas card this year pic.twitter.com/grpiQiqMd1 — sum🌻 (@skhawajax) January 3, 2018

Or you could do it that way, too.

The festive Valentines card I sent my love a few years ago when I was a bit strapped for cash. We are still together. pic.twitter.com/QYuYggetTY — Speccy Square Eyes (@SpeccySquareEye) January 3, 2018

Valentine's Day isn't all that far off from Christmas, really. It's still a little timely, especially if someone needs a while to take down their Christmas decorations.

From my work colleague on my 20th anniversary in the job 😂 pic.twitter.com/IbV0jOlqZ8 — 🐌🐌 Annette 🐌🐌 (@AnnieRat1) January 3, 2018

You do want that pension.

An ex-boyfriend once legit gave me a Christmas card as a birthday card, words and snowy trees crossed out with a Sharpie. He was not being ironic or funny. I was born in May. https://t.co/6eWQDHklQ7 — Nina (@NinaBambina) January 2, 2018

Sometimes it may just be too much of a stretch, however.

I've heard of friends and families that just keep sending the same birthday card around to each other adding silly personalized things and it stays with whoever gets it last and there's no more space. Nothing crossed out and with the year. Great way to look back, memories. — longislandtonv (@longislandtonv) January 4, 2018

That actually sounds like a delightful tradition to start. (Hopefully no one loses the card!)