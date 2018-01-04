After the holidays wrap up, there's always a chance you'll end up with unused Christmas cards.

But what are are you supposed to do with these unused cards? You could try and remember to use them next Christmas, or you could follow comedian Joe Heenan's advice and use them throughout the year, regardless of the occasion.

Highlights of Heenan's tips include cards reading, "You won't get a lot of silent nights after your new baby arrives" and "We three kings say well done on passing your driving test."

That seems to work pretty well.

Needless to say, Twitter responded with its own experiences at getting and sending repurposed cards:

See! A sympathy card turned into a card filled with holiday well-wishing!

Well, that's one way to celebrate Christmas.

Or you could do it that way, too.

Valentine's Day isn't all that far off from Christmas, really. It's still a little timely, especially if someone needs a while to take down their Christmas decorations.

You do want that pension.

Sometimes it may just be too much of a stretch, however.

That actually sounds like a delightful tradition to start. (Hopefully no one loses the card!)

