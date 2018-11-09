10 thoughtful gifts that double your generosity

As you create your holiday gift list, consider purchasing from companies that are charity-minded. Many companies donate products or profits to worthy charitable organizations and people in need each time someone makes a purchase. Take a look at these ideas for presents, stocking stuffers and hostess gifts to see if any of them could be a excellent gift for someone on your list.

Perfect presents

Warby Parker Sunglasses: Purchase a pair of stylish Warby Parker sunglasses and another pair will be distributed to someone in need, either by giving them an eye exam and glasses at very affordable prices or giving a free pair to a child in need. Warby Parker also sells lenses.

Love Your Melon: Buy Beanies. Fight Cancer is the saying at Love Your Melon. Fifty percent of the net profits from all their products — beanies, scarves and more — supports nonprofits that work to eradicate pediatric cancer and create therapeutic experiences and fund charitable programming initiatives for children with cancer and their families.

Out of Print: What can you get a book lover who doesn't need any more books? How about a T-shirt, mug, socks or piece of jewelry styled after one of their favorite books — whether it's a children's story or something more grown-up. Each purchase helps to fund literacy programs, including donating books to communities in need.

The Company Store Comforter: If bedding is on someone's gift list, check out The Company Store. They match each purchase of a comforter with a donation of a another to one homeless child in America. The donations are made to Family Promise affiliates where they are given to children in shelters who get to keep them no matter where they go.

Stocking stuffers

Tattly: A perfect stocking stuffer, Tattly has a line of non-toxic temporary tattoos that give back. There are six different designs in the Tattly Does Good collection that are only $5 or $6 each. When you make a purchase, 80 percent of the purchase price is donated to a charity associated with the tattoos design.

S'well Bottle: When you purchase a S'well reusable water bottle, the company helps provide clean and safe water to some of the world's most vulnerable communities, helping them get access to clean drinking water. The company also donates to Breast Cancer Research Foundation and (RED).

Yoobi Art Supplies: When you buy paints, outdoor chalk, stickers and more to put in the stocking of a crafty kid, Yoobi uses some of the profits to create classroom packs of school supplies that are given to schools in high-need districts all across the country.

Mayfair Soap Foundry: With a purchase of any "luxury bath and body care products crafted with premium ingredients" from Mayfair, you're also helping to support the Starlight Children's Foundation that helps provide experiences such as camp for families going through health challenges.

Hostess gifts

One Hope Wine: Wine is a popular gift for the host of a party or holiday meal. Each variety of One Hope Wine comes with a cause. Part of the proceeds from the Sonoma Reserve Rosé go to help educate women about ovarian cancer. The Vintner Collection California Red Blend supports veterans who want to volunteer during a disaster. There are several wines to choose from, each with its own cause.

Bridgewater Candle Company: This candle company partners with Rice Bowls, which in turn partners with homes for orphaned children to cover 100 percent of their locally sourced meals. Bridgewater donates 75 cents for each candle sold, the amount it takes to feed a child for a day.

