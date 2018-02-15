On days like today, we're all searching for answers. And we're all searching for ways to help.

I don't have the answers. But I do know of one thing that we can all do to help.

Broward County Public School District has a GoFundMe page with proceeds that will "provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting." There are no fees assessed for GoFundMe recipients, so 100 percent of the funds they receive will go to help the families affected by this most recent school shooting.

It's not a solution to our country's problems, but it's one way to help families whose entire worlds have been ripped apart by this senseless tragedy.

Here is the link for the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund.

