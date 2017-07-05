The worst thing about plastic straws is that most of the time, they're not a choice.

Like much of the single-use plastic that comes our way, plastic straws just appear, placed in takeout bags or appearing in cups of soda, iced tea or water. And if you pick up plastic on beaches, you know that one of the most common pieces of plastic waste you'll find is plastic straws. They're everywhere. And once they make their way into the marine ecosystem, they're eaten by fish and birds that mistake them for food. Straws are used once — to sip a frosty beverage — and then they immediately become garbage, persisting in the environment for decades.



Summer is the perfect time to think about taking action on this issue, since it's the peak time for straw use. A unique and very specific organization wants to change the wasteful narrative around plastic straws by encouraging people to take some simple steps to keep straws out of the waste stream.

The Last Plastic Straw has a simple ask:

"Simply request 'no straw' at bars & restaurants and share your commitment with others," reads the site. "Encourage your favorite restaurant or bar to only provide straws on request from the customer and to use compostable or reusable options to the plastic straw. Basically what we are asking you to do is DO LESS: less consumption, less waste, less straws. It’s a win-win!"

Bars and restaurants can be proactive, too. No Plastic Straw suggests:

Provide a straw only when one is requested

Provide either compostable or reusable straws

Get rid of straws completely

If you find you really like to use a straw at home, or you want to provide them in your business, there are two great ways to go. The first, best one is trying a reusable straw, which can be washed along with dishes. They come in stainless steel or glass. (I've tried both, and the metal ones are best for longevity, though the glass ones are great for cocktails, and are stronger than you'd think — they come in all kinds of sizes and some have fun decorations.) You can find the stainless straws everywhere from Williams Sonoma to Bed, Bath, and Beyond, as well as online.

Another option is paper straws, which are disposable and also sometimes come in lots of pretty decorative colors and patterns. (These are my favorite.) You can even find them made from recycled paper!

With so many option available, there's no reason to add to the plastic straw waste problem. So often with environmental issues, solutions aren't that simple, but this is an easy one to support. So c'mon, just do it.