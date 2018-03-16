8 people who changed the world as kids

Get ready

Reality television and social media make oversharing a rite of passage in modern life, yet sometimes the important moments get lost in the cacophony.

Take for example these visionaries — people who changed our world through their good actions or examples when they were only kids. Some have mobilized millions for a good cause. Others have moved us simply by their generous and hopeful view of humanity. Here are eight people who have made an impressive mark on our world.

This story has been updated with new information since it was originally published in September 2011.

