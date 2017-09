Most of these accidents happen when cars or pedestrians aren’t where they should be. Cross tracks only at designated crossings, whether you’re in your car or on foot. Don’t walk on railroad tracks (this is illegal) or trespass onto rail yards or trestles (also illegal). When you’re on foot, don’t cross the tracks right after a train passes. It’s possible there’s another train coming that you couldn’t see because the first train was blocking it. Wait until you can see clearly around the first train in both directions.