Intermodal shipping speeds relief supplies to Puerto Rico

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, CSX, a leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation in North America, and Crowley Maritime Corporation, a global shipper based in Jacksonville, Florida, were called on to help get relief supplies to the island.

Crowley’s mission: Deliver large numbers of containers full food, water and other essentials to its terminal in Puerto Rico every week.

For Crowley, the mission is personal; the company has hundreds of employees who live on the island and were impacted by the natural disaster.

Getting the containers to the Port of San Juan required bringing extra barges online and shipping extra containers to departure points along the U.S. coast. That’s where CSX came in. Using double-stack trains, CSX transported 2,000 empty containers from Chicago to JAXPORT’s intermodal facility in Jacksonville to be loaded with relief supplies and shipped to the island. It’s a challenge that required all modes of transportation — especially rail, which is the most efficient way to move freight over long distances on land.

Watch the video to learn more and to find out just how much a single container holds in terms of much-needed water and meals.