A message about pedestrian safety at railroad crossings

CSX, in partnership with Wide Angle Youth Media, is spreading the word about how to stay safe at railroad crossings.



Wide Angle Youth Media uses media arts education to cultivate and amplify the voices of Baltimore youth and engage audiences across generational, cultural and social divides. Since 2014 it has helped write, produce and edit safety-focused videos for CSX. The videos, like the one above, are made by students, for students.

The message of this video: Don't risk your life trying to beat a train. If you're tempted to run or walk through a crossing because you think you can get to the other side in time, think again.

According to Operation Lifesaver, an organization aimed at helping people stay safe around railroad tracks, due to an optical illusion, an approaching train is closer than you think and moving faster than you think. Plus, it can take a train a mile or more to stop, so by the time the engineer sees you, it's too late to avert disaster.



Flashing red lights indicate a train is approaching from either direction, so stop when you see them. And never walk around or behind lowered gates.

Keep in mind that trains are wider than tracks — by at least 3 feet on either side. So getting too close to the tracks when a train is passing could bring you a very unwelcome surprise.

One final piece of advice: Don't cross the tracks immediately after a train passes. A second train may have been blocked from view by the first. Wait until you can see clearly around the first train in both directions.



