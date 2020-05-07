20 uses for leftover fruit and vegetable peels

Don't throw your kitchen scraps away; put them to work. The outer skins of fruit and vegetables are filled with flavor and vitamins, and most often have enough matter left in them for another go-round.

Some people are peelers, some people aren't. Some people swear by the nutrients and fiber found in produce skins, others shy away from the taste or texture, or prefer removing the outer layer to reduce pesticide load. Regardless of your peeling preferences, citrus rinds, potato and other root/tuber peels, scooped-out avocados, and even cheese rinds all have more than one life.

Aim to use organic produce in these applications, and make sure to scrub well. And if you don't have time or need for them at the moment, most of them can be frozen for future use.

Uses for food scraps around the house

1. Clean greasy messes: Before bringing out the big (toxic) cleaning guns in the kitchen, try lemon. Sprinkle affected area with salt or baking soda (to act as an abrasive) and then rub with juiced lemon halves. (Be careful using lemon on sensitive surfaces such as marble.)

A simple combo of ice, salt and lemon rinds will make your coffee pot better than ever. (Photo: byggarn.se/Shutterstock)

2. Shine your coffee pot: Follow the old diner trick to make glass coffee pots sparkle: add ice, salt and lemon rinds to an empty coffee pot; swirl around for a minute or two, dump and rinse well.

3. Clean your tea kettle: For mineral deposit build up in tea kettles, fill the vessel with water and a handful of lemon peels and bring to a boil. Turn off heat and let sit for an hour, drain and rinse well.

4. Dye fabric: Pomegranate peels make for great coloring material. Use a stainless steel pot large enough to cover the fabric, fill with hot water and add peels, let it sit overnight. Simmer the water and peels the next day and then remove peels and add wet fabric. Simmer gently for one hour and allow to cool overnight. Remove the next day, rinse in cool water — from thereon, wash with similar colors. And as The New York Times explains, there are plenty of other fruits that can provide a second life with their hue: Avocado pits will create a soft, rosy color; beets, well, you know from the cutting board what you'll get there; and even old tea bags will give you a muted hue of green or tan, depending on your tea of choice.

To enhance food

5. Make citrus extract powder: Make zest or twists (lemons, limes, oranges, or grapefruit) being sure to remove the pith and allow to dry, about three or four days for twists, less for zest. Put in a blender (or spice grinder) and pulverize into a powder. Store in a clean jar.

6. Make citrus sugar: Make citrus extract powder and add it to sugar, or you can use fresh twists, put them in a jar with sugar, let the oil from the peel infuse the sugar and remove.

Oh, those lemons! They offer so many uses, even after they've helped make a good meal better. (Photo: Swellphotography/Shutterstock)

7. Make lemon pepper: Mix lemon extract powder with freshly cracked pepper.

8. Make zest: If you've juiced lemons, limes, oranges or grapefruit but don't have an immediate need for zest, you can make it anyway and dry or freeze it for future use. Zest is a versatile item to have on hand for a bright boost in any number of dishes. If you don't have a microplane or zester, you can also use the small side of a box grater. Try to scrape just the outer layer, the white layer of pith is bitter. Freeze in an airtight container. To dry, spread the zest on a towel and leave until dried, then store in a clean jar.

9. Make citrus olive oil: Pound citrus peel (pith removed) in a mortar and pestle with some oil added. Place in a jar with more oil and let rest for six hours. Strain into a clean jar.

10. Make infusions: Infuse honey or vinegar with citrus peels by placing twists in the liquid and letting the flavors seep. Strain the liquid and store in a clean jar.

11. Make potato crisps: Mix potato peels with enough lemon juice and olive oil to evenly coat. Spread the potato peels in a layer on a baking sheet and cook at 400 degrees, stirring once, until golden brown (about 10 minutes). Season to taste.

12. Make stock: Boil potato peels, onion skins, carrot peels, leek ends, etc. for vegetable stock. (Also save fresh herb stems for this!)

13. Boost soup and stock: Cheese rinds (sans wax) can be placed in soup stocks for an awesome secret boost of flavor and texture.

14. Add 'meat' to greens: Cheese rinds can also be added to braised greens for added depth of flavor.

Lemon peels will also keep your brown sugar from becoming a brick. (Photo: Gayvoronskaya_Yana/Shutterstock)

15. Keep brown sugar soft: If you regularly fall victim to the brick in the pantry known as hardened brown sugar, try adding some lemon peel (with traces of pulp and pith removed) to keep it moist and pliable.

16. Make vanilla sugar: If you use fresh vanilla, after scraping the bean, add the pod to sugar to make vanilla-infused sugar.

How to use food scraps in your beauty routine

17. Make a banana sugar scrub: Sprinkle sugar on the flesh side of banana peels and use as a soft, exfoliating loofa. Rub gently all over your body and then rinse in the shower. (And if you like that concept, learn how and why a sugar scrub is such a smart choice.)

18. Refresh your face: For a skin tonic, rub orange or grapefruit peels on your face (avoiding your eyes) and then gently rinse with warm water.

After you've polished off your guacamole, there's still a use for the peel. (Photo: margouillat photo/Shutterstock)

19. Moisturize: Rub the fleshy part of an avocado peel on your face for a rich moisturizer.

20. Relieve your peepers: Potato peels can reduce puffiness around eyes; press the moist side of the fresh peels to the skin for 15 minutes.

Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was first published in 2012.

