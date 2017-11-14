You're in the store checkout line and something slows down the person in front of you. Maybe they're looking for coupons or a card is declined. They're obviously embarrassed and want to slink into the floor. What do you and the checkout clerk do?

Sometimes it's hard not to sigh, but hopefully you say, "Don't worry!" and find your inner patience. After all, we've all been on both sides of that grocery cart.

Recently, a Walmart cashier near Clarksdale, Mississippi, showed kindness to a customer who was flustered when he went to pay with handfuls of change and miscounted his money.

Spring Bowlin, who was behind him in line, took a photo of the encounter and posted about the sweet moment on Facebook.

"My heart was warmed at Wal-Mart during lunch," she writes.

"This gentleman's items were scanned and he was given the total. He looks apologetically back at me and starts taking handfuls of change out of his pockets. He miscounts and starts to get flustered. Gives me a muttered, 'I'm so sorry.' His hands and voice are shaking."

But the clerk wasn't fazed. The man continued to apologize to her and the customer.

"This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, 'This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.'"

Once the transaction was handled, Bowlin said she thanked the cashier for being so patient with him.

"She shakes her head and replies, 'You shouldn't have to thank me, baby. What's wrong with our world is we've forgotten how to love one another.'"

"I want to be more like her," Bowlin says.

Don't we all.