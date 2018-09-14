How to help victims of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has put thousands of residents into emergency mode in the Carolinas, whether it be evacuees or those who had to remain in place. As the disaster plays out, there are many others watching, hoping for the best and wondering how they can help.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says many areas will experience flooding for days, and cleanup recovery efforts could take weeks and months. Several charities are deploying to the hardest-hit areas to distribute food, water, hygiene products and medical supplies. They are in dire need of monetary donations and nonperishable items.
If you want to help or donate, here's a list of 501(c) accredited nonprofit organizations helping those affected by Hurricane Florence:
National charities
- American Humane Society, deploying teams of first responders evacuating pets in the storm's path
- Americares, providing emergency medicine, supplies and humanitarian aide
- Bruno Foundation, coordinating the transportation and fostering of animals displaced
- Convoy of Hope, deploying a convoy of tractor trailers filled with food, water and emergency supplies to affected areas
- ForKids, providing rent assistance for families and helping prevent homelessness during disaster recovery
- Global Giving, distributing food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products, and providing shelter. Once any initial relief work is complete, this fund will transition to support any necessary longer-term recovery efforts run by local, vetted organizations responding to this forecasted disaster.
- Habitat for Humanity, assisting with shelter and housing needs after the storm
- International Medical Corps, providing immediate healthcare services through temporary mobile clinics and modular mobile field hospital
- Mennonite Disaster Service, helping rebuild and repair homes after the disaster
- Salvation Army, providing food and water through mobile feeding stations as well as emotional and spiritual care
- Samaritan's Purse, assisting with mud-outs, debris cleanup, roof tarping and chainsaw work
- Save the Children, setting up child-friendly spaces in evacuation shelters, coordinating emergency distributions of child-centric materials and helping children get back to learning and a semblance of normalcy
- SBP, helping rebuild homes
- Task Force 75, providing search and rescue teams, animal rescue teams, first Aid personnel and humanitarian assistance
- Team Rubicon, rescuing people from flooded homes, cleaning up and rebuilding damaged homes and businesses
- UNICEF, helping children and families affected by the disaster
- World Vision, distributing food, temporary shelter items such as tents and sleeping bags, hygiene items, coolers and flood cleanup kits
Carolina-based charities & specific needs
- Diaper Bank of North Carolina, providing personal care items such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence supplies. For those in the Durham area, you can drop off diapers, wipes and sanitary pads at their headquarters located at 1311 East Club Blvd. Durham NC 27704, or you may donate items through the group's Amazon wish list.
- Friendship Trays, delivering meals to home-bound people; they are in critical need of volunteer drivers in the Charlotte area
- Harvest Hope Food Bank, needing food donations and cleaning supplies to restock their shelves
- Loaves & Fishes, providing a week's worth of groceries to families in need through a network of food pantries. Many of their pantries are open during the storm and are in higher need of non-perishable food donations.
- North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, supporting nonprofits
with programs that help hurricane victims. All funds raised for
the NCCF Disaster Relief Fund will go directly to nonprofit organizations
serving the needs of local individuals and communities in the impacted areas of
North Carolina. No portion of the funds raised will be used for the foundation’s administrative or operational expenses. The foundation will also
encourage this practice among local recipient agencies.
Due to the hurricane, the American Red Cross has cancelled more than 1,400 blood and platelet donation drives in the area. While the current supply is adequate, donations will be needed in the coming days and weeks to ensure the needs of affected hospitals and clinics are met.
Charity Navigator evaluates nonprofits across the U.S. to ensure donations are properly managed and used. You can find a list of other charities helping Hurricane Florence victims at the Charity Navigator website.