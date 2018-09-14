How to help victims of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has put thousands of residents into emergency mode in the Carolinas, whether it be evacuees or those who had to remain in place. As the disaster plays out, there are many others watching, hoping for the best and wondering how they can help.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says many areas will experience flooding for days, and cleanup recovery efforts could take weeks and months. Several charities are deploying to the hardest-hit areas to distribute food, water, hygiene products and medical supplies. They are in dire need of monetary donations and nonperishable items.

If you want to help or donate, here's a list of 501(c) accredited nonprofit organizations helping those affected by Hurricane Florence:

National charities

Carolina-based charities & specific needs

Diaper Bank of North Carolina, providing personal care items such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence supplies. For those in the Durham area, you can drop off diapers, wipes and sanitary pads at their headquarters located at 1311 East Club Blvd. Durham NC 27704, or you may donate items through the group's Amazon wish list.

Friendship Trays, delivering meals to home-bound people; they are in critical need of volunteer drivers in the Charlotte area

Harvest Hope Food Bank, needing food donations and cleaning supplies to restock their shelves

Loaves & Fishes, providing a week's worth of groceries to families in need through a network of food pantries. Many of their pantries are open during the storm and are in higher need of non-perishable food donations.

North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, supporting nonprofits with programs that help hurricane victims. All funds raised for the NCCF Disaster Relief Fund will go directly to nonprofit organizations serving the needs of local individuals and communities in the impacted areas of North Carolina. No portion of the funds raised will be used for the foundation’s administrative or operational expenses. The foundation will also encourage this practice among local recipient agencies.

Due to the hurricane, the American Red Cross has cancelled more than 1,400 blood and platelet donation drives in the area. While the current supply is adequate, donations will be needed in the coming days and weeks to ensure the needs of affected hospitals and clinics are met.

Charity Navigator evaluates nonprofits across the U.S. to ensure donations are properly managed and used. You can find a list of other charities helping Hurricane Florence victims at the Charity Navigator website.

