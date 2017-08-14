Retired judge Keith Davison hated all the quiet. Evy, his wife of 66 years, had passed away, and he was lonely and sad in the months after her death. But he knew how to combat those feelings; he decided to install a pool.

If you build it, they will come, he figured. He installed a 32-foot pool in his Morris, Minnesota, home and invited all the neighborhood kids over to swim. Now it's not so quiet anymore.

He hears the sounds of laughter and splashing as he sits on a chair in the shade, watching happy children play in his backyard.

"I knew they'd come," 94-year-old Davison told KARE-TV.



Neighbor Jessica Huebner thought the judge was joking when he talked about putting in a pool ... until she saw the work starting. Now she and her four kids have been regulars since the pool was finished in July.

"It's him spreading joy throughout our neighborhood for these kids," Huebner said.

Davison's pool includes a diving board and reaches nine feet in the deep end under the board. It's especially welcome in a town that doesn't have a public outdoor pool.



Although Davison has three adult children, he doesn't have any grandchildren.

Huebner says she's told him, "You kind of adopted our whole neighborhood of kids; these are your grandkids."



The judge's rules require that a parent or grandparent stay while the children are swimming. Once the kids leave, he likes to swim, too.

Davison tells KARE-TV that he realizes that putting in the pool didn't make a lot of financial sense for a nonagenarian. But that didn't matter to him.

"I'm not sitting by myself looking at the walls," he says. "What else would you think of doing where you could have a whole bunch of kids over every afternoon?"



Here's the sweet story.