If you work in a cubicle farm or any office with partitions, you know how hard it can be to personalize your space and make it your own. Some people add personal items like family photos or plants, but other offices up the ante with cubicle-decorating competitions that challenge workers to make their spaces truly festive.

These workers combined creativity with Christmas spirit, taking their holiday decorations to the next level. These cubicle-dwellers really know how to deck the halls!

1. The worker who likes to keep things warm and cozy:

2. When you have deer, there's no room for work, is there?

If you have reindeer, you have to have hay. (Photo: Ruth Hartnup [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)

3. The handyman who turned his cubicle into a Christmas log cabin:

4. This cubicle dweller turned her workspace into Santa's workshop (complete with Santa:

Maybe Santa actually works in a cubicle with Rudolph? (Photo: Ruth Hartnup [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)

5. The Peanuts fan:

6. The Elvis and Santa fan:

For the nontraditional crowd, there's creepy Santa Elvis. (Photo: Alex McClung [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)

7. A serious inter-office rivalry was the impetus behind this Christmas cottage:

8. You can always just wrap your cubicle and hide inside:

Just add wrapping paper. (Photo: Dan Perry [CC BY 2.0]/Flickr)

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information since it was published in December 2015.

8 cubicle dwellers with serious Christmas spirit

These cubicle-dwellers aren't afraid to show how much they like the season.