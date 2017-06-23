At first glance, the official posting for a live-in nanny to assist a family of four in the Scottish Borders sounds like the ideal opportunity. There's the home, described as a "lovely, spacious, historic property with spectacular views," the pay of $64K (plus 28 days vacation), and the responsibility of managing the day-to-day routines of two friendly children, ages 5 and 7.

And then the listing takes a troubling, but honest, turn towards the supernatural.

"We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years," the owners shared on Childcare.co.uk. "We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless. 5 nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving."

The couple says the string of fleeing nannies has, naturally, created "great upheaval" for the children. While they haven't themselves experienced anything supernatural, they feel that "it's important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person."

While such an ad might seem like a good way to drum up publicity for the position, the CEO of Childcare.co.uk says the homeowner's story appears genuine.

“When we saw the advert we were stunned," Richard Conway told the UK Telegraph. "Some of the guys at HQ were skeptical, but after talking to the family and their previous employees we realized it was a genuine position."



If managing some children and a few spirits sounds like the ideal workplace, you may want to get in line. Since the job was first posted earlier this month, more than 600 nannies have applied.