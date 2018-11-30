17 extraordinary bookstores

Literary heaven

There's nothing like your first great bookstore discovery — that place where you go to sit in a soft chair and read, to marvel at the incredible architecture or to browse the maze of shelves for hours of literary exploration.

It seems more and more people are flocking to their local independent bookstores in lieu of big box stores. According to the American Booksellers Association, sales at independent shops were up 5 percent in 2018 from the previous year.

For all you bibliophiles itching to travel and discover new bookstores, here are some of the most remarkable book shops from all around the globe. Each of them are special in its own way, including the Boekhandel Dominicanen located in Maastricht, the Netherlands, pictured here.

This story was originally published in October 2013 and has been updated with new information.

