December 27, 2017
874.5K
190.2K

11 jobs for people who are good with their hands

 PREV NEXT 
stonemasonry

Stonemasonry is one of humankind's oldest occupations.

(Photo: Christine Van Heertum/Wikimedia Commons)

Wanted: Manual dexterity

There was a time when most people worked with their hands; that is, they rolled up their sleeves and got busy each day creating things that others used and admired. But with the rise of "professional" careers, a lot of us now spend our work days staring at a digital screen. There’s nothing tangible to show for our efforts and no observable way to showcase our skills. Ultimately, this lack of human touch can leave us feeling unsatisfied.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’ve ever nursed a desire to pursue something more hands-on, there’s good news. Plenty of professions still require an actual hand — or two. Many of these jobs pay reasonably well and don’t require an advanced degree or years of schooling. Consider trying your hand at one of following occupations.

Sidney Stevens
December 27, 2017, 11:35 a.m.
Related topics: Green Jobs, Jobs, MNN lists
More MNN Money Galleries
El Ateneo Grand Splendid 17 extraordinary bookstores
Medieval blacksmith 9 professions that should be extinct but aren't
University of South Florida chemistry patio 17 amazing green college campuses

Trending on MNN

Warm house 5 unusual ways to keep your house warm
chopped wood We've been splitting wood all wrong
Chris McCandless in front of his "Magic Bus" in 1992. Why are we still talking about Chris McCandless?
A woman applies a lip scrub in winter 5 homemade lip scrub recipes
largest dog breeds 9 of the world's largest dog breeds
A man wears a hat and a face shield in cold weather 8 of the coldest places in the world to live