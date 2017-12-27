11 jobs for people who are good with their hands

Wanted: Manual dexterity

There was a time when most people worked with their hands; that is, they rolled up their sleeves and got busy each day creating things that others used and admired. But with the rise of "professional" careers, a lot of us now spend our work days staring at a digital screen. There’s nothing tangible to show for our efforts and no observable way to showcase our skills. Ultimately, this lack of human touch can leave us feeling unsatisfied.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’ve ever nursed a desire to pursue something more hands-on, there’s good news. Plenty of professions still require an actual hand — or two. Many of these jobs pay reasonably well and don’t require an advanced degree or years of schooling. Consider trying your hand at one of following occupations.