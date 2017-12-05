Paper or cloth – both help keep spaghetti spills off your suit and wipe milk moustaches off your mouth, but how do you know which one is the right choice for the environment?

That’s where a life cycle assessment, or LCA, comes in. An LCA considers all stages of a product’s life – from raw materials and manufacturing to distribution, use and disposal – and determines how much of an impact that product has on the environment. LCAs help people compare products so they can make an informed choice about what they buy.

Consider the case of Georgia-Pacific’s Dixie Ultra® linen replacement napkins. According to a recent study, these wood-fiber-based/paper disposable napkins have environmental advantages over different types of reusable cloth restaurant napkins.