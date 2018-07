Summer is all about outdoor fun, from backyard barbecues to picnics in the park to July 4 fireworks and lazy days at the beach or lake. So make the most of it! But stay healthy while you’re at it. Sunburns, bites and stings and heat-related illness are just some of the hazards that can spoil a good time. Follow these tips from Georgia-Pacific for a summer of fun — and safety.



Infographic courtesy of Georgia-Pacific.