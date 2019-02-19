Earn a college degree, move to a major city, and land a white‐collar job in the knowledge economy – that's the path many millennials have been taught to follow. But that route isn't always viable. Five‐ and six‐figure student loan debt, skyrocketing housing costs and wage stagnation for all but the top earners are making postgrad life unaffordable for many young people.

It's time for millennials to consider another career option, one that our culture's narrow focus on college tends to overlook. And that's manufacturing.

Check out the following infographic, then read the full story here.



