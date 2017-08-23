Georgia-Pacific Savannah River Mill has been a major partner of United Way of the Coastal Empire and its Effingham Service Center for years. This year, GP went a step further and produced a United Way campaign video directed and produced by GP Studios. “One By One” is the theme. It's designed to inspire people to act through giving, advocating and volunteering.

Watch the video to hear firsthand the moving stories of two women, including one with a developmental disability (now a cake decorator), who got help landing good jobs, and see the latest example of how GP Savannah River Mill works to continue to preserve and earn the opportunity to operate in this local community.