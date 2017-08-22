In June of 1959, there were still only 49 states, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president, less than 1 percent of American households owned a color TV, and seat belts were first introduced. That was also when Glen Freeman showed up for his first day of work. Today, 58 years later, he’s still on the job, at the GP Pulp & Paper mill in Brewton, Alabama.

Watch the video to meet the young-at-heart Freeman, a bleach plant operator and GP’s longest-tenured employee, who has the energy and drive of a man half his age.

"Can you teach an old dog new tricks?" Freeman asks. "Maybe so!"