Partnering with Convey of Hope to Help Disaster Victims in Need

When there’s a hurricane, earthquake, tornado, wildfire or major flood somewhere in the United States, it’s a good bet Convoy of Hope volunteers will be there to help meet residents’ needs for food, water, ice, emergency supplies or long-term solutions.

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based humanitarian organization that provides disaster relief to communities across the country with the help of churches, government agencies, other nonprofits and businesses including Georgia-Pacific.

"When we go into a community, the two biggest things people need immediately are food and water,” said Convoy of Hope national spokesperson Jeff Nene. “But you if you have food but you don’t have something to serve that food on, you’re out of luck.”

Georgia-Pacific partners with Convoy of Hope to provide much-needed paper products, from paper plates, cups, napkins and paper towels to one of the most essential products of all: bath tissue.

Watch the video to learn more and see Convoy of Hope in action.