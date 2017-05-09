Protecting forests by sourcing wood sustainably

Forests are valuable resources, and Georgia-Pacific is committed to using sustainably sourced wood from responsibly managed forests so its customers can feel comfortable about the paper products they use.

Watch the video to meet landowner Fred Hight, Jr., one of Georgia-Pacific’s suppliers. He planted countless pine trees with his late father, who was one of the first tree farmers in Greene County, Mississippi. Together they worked the land into a productive forest, one of the many family forests from which Georgia-Pacific sources its timber.

“Foremost, I want to be a good steward of the land,” said Hight.

Georgia-Pacific’s fiber sourcing practices are certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) Fiber Sourcing Standard. Earning that certification is a rigorous process; third-party auditors must verify that the standard is being met.

“Georgia-Pacific is taking a step above and beyond what’s required in sustainable forestry by being certified to the SFI standard,” noted PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP auditor Cheryl Woode.

The standard extends even to how the wood is harvested, including requiring that loggers be trained.

Georgia-Pacific works hard to ensure our nation’s forests will be there as a resource for many generations to come.

Watch the video to learn more.