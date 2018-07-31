#SeeHer: Seizing Opportunity

When Karen Session first came to work at Georgia-Pacific's paper mill in Palatka, Florida, it wasn't common to find a woman in a management position. That changed in 1989, when Session, now a 42-year veteran of the mill, was offered a position as Shift Capability Leader.

"Back when I started, women ... were kind of limited to opportunity," she said. "All races were represented in management, but no African-American women."

With her promotion, Session became the first African-American woman in a SCL role. Now, she helps GP's operation run profitably and efficiently.

In this video, Session talks about her journey with GP. She also encourages other women to achieve management roles in their industry. “It's an open field and if you want it, it's there for you," she said.