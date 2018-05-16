Taking elementary school students for a walk on the wild side

Students from M. Agnes Jones Elementary School — the first STEM Certified school in the Atlanta Public Schools district — recently experienced some close encounters with animals and plants at the Chattahoochee Nature Center, located about 25 miles away in the northern suburb of Roswell, Georgia.

Trips like this one take these city kids outside their usual environs, and beyond their regular ABCs. On this day, “B” was for bark that had been pecked by woodpeckers, “S” was for the snake they got to touch, and “N” was for nature, which they learned about on a walking tour with a naturalist.

The outing, sponsored by Georgia-Pacific, is one example of the company’s active involvement with the school. Supporting educational and youth enrichment programs is part of Georgia-Pacific’s mission to make a positive difference in the communities it serves.

Check out the scene, the snake and the smiles on the kids’ faces in the video above.



