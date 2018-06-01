If you can work from anywhere, why not the Green Mountain State? Vermont has a new law that will pay people to relocate to the state and work there remotely.

Eligible workers can receive $5,000 per year, not to exceed a total of $10,000 over the life of the program, as part of the remote worker grant program. The money must be used for qualified expenses such as relocation costs, computer software and hardware, internet access and co-working memberships.

So why is Vermont waving money around? The state's population is aging and getting smaller, Joan Goldstein, commissioner of economic development for Vermont, told CNN. "We recognize the need to recruit people to the state, and this is one of those efforts."

To be eligible, a worker must be a full-time employee of a business located outside Vermont, must work primarily from home or a co-working space in Vermont, and must become a full-time resident of the state on or after Jan. 1, 2019.

Funds are limited

Goldstein said her office is already getting inquiries from workers interested in relocating. But they better hurry.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, with a cap on how much will be distributed. In 2019, grants will not exceed $125,000; that increases to $250,000 in 2020, then drops to $125,000 in 2021 and will not be more than $100,000 every year after that.

For those thinking about making the move, Vermont.org has this pitch, "It's true, Vermont is not for everyone. We're not known for high-rises and an all-night club scene. Our definition of sprawl is the arms-wide-open stretch enjoyed while picnicking on the lake. And you may have heard, it snows here from time to time.

"However, these are attributes we love. If quality of living, the beauty and recreation of four seasons and a warm, welcoming community are what you seek — not just living, but thriving in Vermont comes easily."