Brush off your resume and re-lace your hiking boots. Yosemite National Park is hiring!

From now until the end of January 2018, Yosemite will be rolling out job listings to fill about 300 seasonal positions for the summer 2018 season.

Do you want your office to be 1,200 square miles of wilderness punctuated by waterfalls, granite cliffs, vibrant wild flora and fauna, and billions of stars? Come work to protect and preserve Yosemite in the summer of 2018!https://t.co/NQxt7L0AWz pic.twitter.com/WdqkP5QATy — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) November 14, 2017

The jobs include backcountry rangers, entrance station rangers, custodial services, forestry technicians, utility systems operators, administrative assistants and traffic control rangers. Responsibilities for these roles vary, of course, but they can include leading hikes and educating visitors, protecting the parks and performing repairs.

The pay for these jobs range from $16 to $22 an hour, and according to the park's Facebook page, housing may be available, depending on the position.

All of Yosemite's jobs will be listed on USAJobs, and that site is the only way to apply for the jobs. To find the listings on the site, search for "National Parks Service" and "Yosemite National Park." It's recommended that you create a profile on USAJobs, upload your resume and other documents and set your job preferences to save time.

These time-saving steps are important for two reasons. First, each position will only be listed on USAJobs for only up to five business days. Second, some jobs will close after 50 to 100 applications have been received. The last reason can be particularly challenging since, well ... who wouldn't want work in Yosemite in the summer?

The park follows federal government guidelines when it comes to hiring, and it "welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds." Applicants who fall under these "hiring paths" may receive preference in the process so the park can better reflect the diversity of the country.

Of course, if you miss a job listing or you simply want to help out the park (or any number of federal agencies) in some capacity without becoming an employee, Volunteer.gov is an excellent resource. Also be sure to check both Volunteer.gov and USAJobs to see if parks closer to you have any openings; Yosemite isn't the only park with some stunning natural sights, after all.