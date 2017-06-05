Looking for quality of life? These 26 cities have it covered

Each year, Deutsche Bank releases a report on the costs of goods and services in major cities around the globe. This year, the report also includes cities ranked for their quality of life. The factors behind the rankings included purchasing power, safety, health care, cost of living, property price to income ratio, traffic commute time, pollution and climate. Where the cities fall in the lineup depends on how they fared in each of the categories. The top-ranked city is Wellington, New Zealand (shown above.)

Business Insider notes, "Officially the city with the world's highest quality of life, according to Deutsche Bank, New Zealand's capital has the least pollution of any city ranked, and finished in the top ten in four other categories."

If you're looking to move to a city that balances some of the most important factors for enjoyment of life, you might want to look into these locations first. Based on these factors, here's how the top 26 out of the 47 ranked cities fall:

26. Oslo, Norway

25. Johannesburg, South Africa

24. Brussels, Belgium

23. Warsaw, Poland

22. Chicago

21. Dublin, Ireland

20. Stockholm, Sweden

19. Prague, Czech Republic

18. San Francisco

17. Cape Town, South Africa

15. Lisbon, Portugal

14. Toronto, Canada

13. Auckland, New Zealand

12. Berlin, Germany

11. Helsinki, Finland

10. Sydney, Australia

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

8. Boston

7. Ottawa, Canada

6. Copenhagen, Denmark

5. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Melbourne, Australia

3. Vienna, Austria

2. Edinburgh, U.K.

1. Wellington, New Zealand