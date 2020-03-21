Meet Lauren Killian, Enviva sustainability forester Take a walk in the woods with Killian, who promotes forest health and stewardship and helps private landowners manage their forests.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women make up less than 15 percent of forest and conservation professionals across the United States. On International Day of Forests, let’s highlight their achievements and celebrate their contributions to the forestry profession.

Meet Lauren Killian, a sustainability forester based in North Carolina who has had a passion for nature and the outdoors since she was a child. At Enviva, Killian is dedicated to promoting forest health and stewardship and to helping private landowners manage their forest resources.

Learn more about how Killian helps ensure forests in the Southeast U.S. remain healthy and thriving.