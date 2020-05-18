Enviva donates more than $60,000 to help during pandemic Company provides food and personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers in local communities.

To date, there are more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across America. Of those cases, approximately 155,600 are in the Southeastern United States. A region widely known for its agricultural products, forestry, energy infrastructure and automotive manufacturing now bears the burden of millions of unemployed Americans as a result of the current health pandemic.



During these challenging times, Enviva – a leading global energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy – has been classified as essential and continues to operate safely (in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control’s public health and safety guidelines) to supply essential fuel for power utility companies across the globe, including the UK and EU. Currently, Enviva owns and operates eight wood pellet processing plants and four deep-water export terminals in the U.S. Southeast, employing more than 1,200 workers.

Committed to strengthening the communities where they live and work, Enviva has taken action to assist communities in need throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama. Thus far, Enviva has donated more than $60,000 to local COVID-19 related initiatives, recommended by local and state officials across all seven states. To date, Enviva’s response to the pandemic has supported more than 5,700 individuals and families.

Enviva delivered pizzas to the COVID-19 unit medical staff at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, SC. (Photo: Courtesy Enviva)

“We’re all in this together," said Congressman G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina. "In order to get through these unprecedented times, it’s imperative that we all work together, including government and industry, to battle this threat to our communities and economy. I am thankful for companies like Enviva for their efforts to support those on the frontlines battling this outbreak and their dedication to lending a helping hand to those that need it.”

As these communities continue to cope with the aftermath of COVID-19, Enviva continues to do its part to support local schools, community programs and families. For example, in response to statewide school closures, Enviva provided meals for underserved students in Mississippi and Alabama, as well as helped stock local food banks in Virginia, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Enviva donated PPE supplies and safety gear to the City of Franklin Fire and Rescue Department in Virginia. (Photo: Courtesy Enviva)

In appreciation for the workers on the front lines, Enviva sent meals and boxed food deliveries to support hospital personnel in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida. Additionally, Enviva’s corporate office in Maryland coordinated meals to be sent from local food shops to first responders to recognize their hard work and dedicated service. In rural communities, internet connections are often limited. In response, Enviva donated several WiFi hotspots to help facilitate telework and online school activities for families in need.

“Enviva depends on the communities in which we operate and we want them to know they can depend on us to be there in both the good times and the challenging one like we’re seeing now with the coronavirus pandemic,” said John Keppler, Chairman and CEO of Enviva. “We asked dozens of community and elected leaders how Enviva could be most helpful right now and worked diligently to deliver on everything they asked for. The communities where our plants and terminals are located are the places we live and work and where we call home; Enviva is eager to help where we can.”