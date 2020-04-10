Longleaf forests get the help they need Enviva and The Longleaf Alliance announce a partnership to protect and restore one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in North America.

Enviva, the world’s largest producer of sustainably sourced wood pellets, recently announced a partnership to protect and restore one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in North America—longleaf pine forests. Along with The Longleaf Alliance, Enviva will work to create space for longleaf ecosystems to flourish and improve habitat for at-risk species that make longleaf forests their home—including the red-cockaded woodpecker, gopher tortoise, and Eastern indigo snake.

The gopher tortoise depends on open-canopy pine savanna habitat that well-maintained longleaf forests provide. Enviva is proud to help improve habitat for the gopher tortoise as we celebrate Gopher Tortoise Day. (Photo: Courtesy)

Once covering 90 million acres, longleaf forests today only cover about 4.7 million acres. The partnership between Enviva and The Longleaf Alliance will support the goals of America’s Longleaf Restoration Initiative, a collaboration to increase acreage of longleaf pine forests to 8 million acres across the southeastern U.S.

Watch the video above as Charlie King, owner of Stone Mountain Farm, describes his efforts to restore longleaf pine on his family forest in North Carolina.