A new life for low-value wood By creating a market for low-value wood, one renewable energy company is helping landowners maintain their forests.

Across the Southeastern United States, working forests produce valuable items we all use every day – from furniture to paper to cardboard. But what happens to the wood that’s left over? The tree limbs that can’t be processed into lumber and the crooked or knotted trees, for example? In the past, nothing.

Now, one company is using the low-value wood produced as a result of timber harvests to create wood pellets. This generates a market for the wood that otherwise would be left on the forest floor to rot or be burned, and produces opportunities for landowners to maintain and grow their forests for future generations.

Enviva’s sustainable wood pellets replace coal in heat and power generation for homes and industries around the world, providing a reliable, affordable source of renewable energy that complements wind and solar.

