The lifecycle of a wood pellet See how Enviva purchases leftover low-value wood and turns it into a renewable energy source to replace fossil fuels.

Sustainable wood pellets power homes and industries around the world and provide a reliable and renewable source of energy that complements wind and solar power. So, how are wood pellets made? It begins and ends with healthy forests.

Watch the video above to learn how Enviva – the world’s largest producer of sustainable wood biomass – purchases low-value wood from traditional forest harvests, converts it into pellets, and transports it efficiently around the globe to customers who use them to replace coal, reducing lifecycle carbon emissions from energy generation by up to 85% on a lifecycle basis. Meanwhile, forests continue a cycle of planting and regrowth – thanks to demand for forest products like wood pellets.