5 office policies that would benefit Americans

Many Americans tend to dislike their jobs, especially if they work long hours or feel under appreciated. In the Gallup 2013 State of the American Workforce poll, just 30 percent of Americans reported being engaged and inspired at work.

But did you know there are some places in the world where going to work is a pleasant experience? Here are five policies that make international workforces much happier than their American counterparts.

A shorter workweek

You thought working just 9 to 5 was a dream? Listen to this: In 2014, Sweden embarked on an experiment, testing workers’ efficiency with a shorter overall work week — 30 hours as opposed to 40. They started the experiment with workers at a retirement home (lucky ducks!) using employees at another retirement home nearby as the control group. (I’m sure they’re thrilled about that.) Swedish researchers believe that a shorter workweek will help increase worker productivity, cut down on sick time and ultimately save the country money.

A survey conducted in September 2018 of employees from countries around the world found that the U.S. leads the way in employees working overtime. Globally, 72 percent of full-time employees would work four days or less a week if their salary remained the same. On a similar note, 45 percent of those surveyed said they believed they could finish their work in five hours if they had no interruptions.

More reasonable working hours

In Denmark, Danish workers take their 9 to 5 very seriously — meaning they don’t start their work till 9 a.m. and they clock out at 5 p.m. There is no office burnout because they leave the office before they have a chance to get burnt out. American workers tend to get to work early and leave much later, leaving little time for play. They aren’t necessarily working harder during all those hours; they’re just working longer. As a matter of fact, studies have shown that productivity decreases the longer hours you work.

“It’s ideal to clearly divide your time into work time and play time,” says Amy Hakim, principal owner and management consultant at the Cooper Strategic Group. “People are more productive, for instance, if they work for 55 minutes and then give themselves a five-minute break than they are if they just work for one straight hour.

“Just like a dieter needs to eat ‘cheat’ foods, in order to see long-term results, an employee needs to have the opportunity to take short breaks in order to stay on task and be most productive,” she says.

Fika

A typical treat for Fika - coffee and pastry. (Photo: Catcha Snap/Shutterstock.com)

This is my favorite one on the list. Did you know that in Sweden, fika is a regular part of the workday? Fika, which translates loosely to “coffee break,” is a chance for colleagues to chat informally about their work or personal lives over a cup of coffee and a pastry. I like to think of it as “the pause that refreshes” (thanks, Coca-Cola).

Paternity leave

When my oldest was born, my husband and I were shocked to find out that his company didn’t offer even one day of paternity leave. Strange, especially when a quick review of the same company’s European policies showed a generous offering of paternity leave for dads. Turns out that the U.S. is one of a small number of developed countries that do not mandate paid parental leave, forcing many parents back into the workforce a mere six weeks after childbirth. Yuck.

The afternoon siesta

In Spain, Italy and Greece, work stops in the middle of the day for a rest period. Some countries have a three-hour break while others have two or even just one. The concept comes from a time when most work was done outdoors and the middle of the day was simply too hot to be productive. But midday naps might not only help you be more productive, they might help you live longer as well. The concept is famously taking hold in progressive work environments like Google, where nap pods encourage workers to take a little snooze on the job. For most of us though, napping at our desk is still largely frowned upon.

If instituting these policies at your office seems out of reach (unless you happen to set the policies at work), why not print out a copy of this article and “accidentally” leave it at the communal printer or drop it on your boss’ desk? You never know what a little push in the right direction can do.



Editor's note: This article has been updated since it was originally published in October 2014.



5 office policies that would benefit Americans

Businesses around the world follow these practices that make employees happier and more productive.