If you're looking for simple, easy ways to add festive touches to your holiday table, these napkin folds will do the trick. They can be created with cloth napkins — preferably ones that have been ironed with a little starch to make them crisp — or with paper napkins that are a bit stiff.

I tried each of these folds to make sure an amateur napkin folder could pull them off. I didn't iron or starch the one red napkin I own, but even without crispness, the folds worked. The folded napkins add a little extra cheer to my already cheerful Pfaltzgraff Nordic Christmas dishes.

Bow

This easy bow will impress your guests. (Photo: Robin Shreeves)

This bow is a very simple design that could be elegant depending on the color napkin and napkin ring you choose. I don't own any napkin rings, so my bow is held together at the center with an old, scratched up ponytail holder. (Just imagine a pretty silver napkin ring in its place.)

Christmas tree

This Christmas napkin fold is very simple to do. (Photo: Robin Shreeves)

This Christmas tree fold was one of the easiest of the five. It would definitely look better with a napkin that didn't have the perforated trim, but you can see how this design adds an extra Christmas-y touch to the place setting. A few of the videos that demonstrated this fold had the tree standing up at the end; if I had starched my napkin, I could have made this one stand.

Elf boot

Try a smaller-sized napkin to make truly elf-sized boots. (Photo: Robin Shreeves)

You'd probably be better off using a smaller napkin for this elf boot fold (the one I used was a 20-inch square) so your boot doesn't look like the elf who wore it could play for the NBA. But, it was much easier to create than I thought it would be, and I got it on the first try.

Wrapped gift

The combination of napkin, ribbon and natural element is completely up to you. (Photo: Robin Shreeves)

This was my favorite fold of the five I tried, and the one I'll be most likely to use on my own table — with a different shade of green ribbon. I like that I was able to use holly from my backyard. (If you're going to use this napkin fold for kids' place settings, I wouldn't recommend using the prickly holly!) You can add any natural element you're able to forage, or you can purchase something from the craft store.

Candle

This candle napkin fold is a lot easier to do than you'd think. (Photo: Robin Shreeves)

This was my least favorite of the five, but it was definitely simpler to do than I thought it would be. On my first try, I wrapped the napkin too tightly, but on my second try, I got it right. You need some sort of holder at the bottom to make it stand. A simple round napkin ring would probably work. I used a piece of cut toilet paper tube. If decorated, the tube would work well.