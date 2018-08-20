Does your kitchen or bathroom drain smell? There are several natural methods you can use to try to freshen it up.

First, remove any trapped hair or other objects from the drain that can catch soap or grease that can build up and cause odors. Use an inexpensive, bendable plastic drain stick that grabs on to hair and pulls it out.

Then, use these two simple steps to naturally deodorize.

1. Start with boiling hot water. Boil a kettle full of water and pour it slowly down the drain. This may be enough to flush away whatever is causing the odor. If it doesn't eliminate the odor, add a few ingredients to the boiling water.

2. Baking soda, vinegar and boiling water. Hunker recommends pouring baking soda down the drain and letting it sit for a bit, then pouring vinegar into the drain. Finally, rinse it all away with boiling water.

It may not be your drain that smells. It may be gunk stuck under the plastic in the drain plug. (Photo: Akkalak Aiempradit/Shutterstock)

3. Don't forget to check the plastic part of your drain plug. It may have built up gunk that's causing the odor that may seem like it's coming from the drain. Give the plug a really good cleaning.

If a kitchen or bathroom sink drain still smells after removing trapped hair and using the baking soda and vinegar, there may be something caught in the p-trap that's causing the odor. With a few simple tools (or no tools at all), you can remove the trap yourself, remove anything stuck in there, clean it, and replace it.