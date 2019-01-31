Designing toilet paper for quality and sustainability

We get it. You don’t spend a lot of time thinking about toilet paper. You want a premium toilet paper that is soft, but also strong. Period. But what if there were more to it than that. A premium toilet paper that did more for you, your family, and the environment. Introducing Aria®.

Looking for a toilet paper that won’t fall apart? Aria toilet paper is 50% thicker and 3x stronger when wet than the leading recycled brand. With its pillowy soft touch and incredible strength, it leaves you feeling confident and clean.

Looking for an eco-friendly option? The Aria® brand plants 3 new trees for each one it uses. These trees help reduce pollution, improve air quality, and restore natural wildlife habitats. Combined with using energy and water-efficient manufacturing, 100% renewable bio-mass power, and plant-based,* recyclable packaging (*51% plant-based materials), it’s a new generation of toilet paper, with the premium performance you require while giving back to the planet.

Learn more about Aria.