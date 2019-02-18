Instant stress reducer: A minute of forest bathing

Researchers have discovered that spending time in a forest — aka “forest bathing” — can do wonders for both mind and body. Studies show it can help lower blood pressure, boost immune cell activity and reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

It’s little wonder that the sights and sounds of nature are good for us. Babbling brooks, rustling leaves, chirping birds. Don’t you feel better already?

When you can, try to go to a local park, or even your backyard, and spend a little time in nature. But for a mid-week escape, you can watch this video. Indulge in a peaceful minute of woodland splendor