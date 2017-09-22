One of the most enjoyable parts of the year is upon us — it's the season of pumpkin spice lattes, fall drives and colorful leaves. Use this comprehensive guide to plan meals, crafts, adventures, home maintenance and more.
Sightseeing & travel
Top-notch state parks for seeing fall colors
Photos: See autumn around the world
What to see in the night sky in September
Camping with your dog? Here's how to prepare
Home & garden
Why you should mulch leaves, not rake them
How to start your own compost pile
Tips for protecting your fall garden
How to bring your plants indoors for fall
5 mushroom-growing projects for the fall garden
How to make a sun map of your garden — and get a head-start on next spring
Food & recipes
DRINKS
30 homemade (and healthier) Starbucks drink recipes
SLOW COOKER
Chicken with 40 cloves of garlic
Pork loin in apple cider, mustard, and thyme
PUMPKIN
Health benefits of pumpkin seeds
Healthy pumpkin and spice quick bread
OTHER PRODUCE
Brussels sprouts that anyone will eat
The ultimate sweet potato recipe roundup
Roasted sweet potatoes with scallion butter
Baked apples with walnut-herb stuffing
Garlicky kale and roasted turnips
Caramelized butternut squash with hazelnut-sage pesto
How to make apples last longer
SOUPS
5 reasons soup should be on your fall menu
COMFORT FOODS
Penne with broccoli, garlic and bread crumbs
Cauliflower and mushroom pot pie with black olive crust
DESSERTS
Pumpkin chocolate-chip cookies
Pear tart with whole wheat crust
Bourbon and butternut squash ice cream floats
Fall facts & moods
8 things you didn't know about the autumnal equinox
Why does fall/autumn have 2 names?
Why is the sky so blue in autumn?
Why do the leaves change color in autumn?
6 tips for taking better fall photos
Photos: Our favorite fall scenes
20 cats and dogs that love fall