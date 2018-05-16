If you're as old as I am, you grew up watching "Bewitched." One of the highlights was Gladys Kravitz, the incredibly nosy neighbor. She was always up in everybody's business, peering into windows and over fences, wanting to know what was going on around the neighbohood.

Now everyone can be Gladys with the help of the social networking site Nextdoor.

The site can be really helpful. Need a babysitter or someone to mow your lawn? Eager folks will step up and offer loads of suggestions. It's also the place people post about garage sales, lost pets and safety concerns.

Some posts are normal, but oh-so-many are not. This, for example, was posted recently in my community.

And sometimes, the joy is in the comments.

I NEED A BIG ROCK! pic.twitter.com/99WLek8zws — Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) May 11, 2018

There's even a group that documents the best of the best — or the worst of the worst, depending on how you look at it. On twitter, @bestofnextdoor rounds up the most ridiculous posts.

Meanwhile in Edmond, OK... pic.twitter.com/YKi9UdhlGt — Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) May 15, 2018

NOTHING WILL EVER TOP THIS POST pic.twitter.com/0jnfLPLClL — Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) May 14, 2018

"Heron spotted on side of freeway" pic.twitter.com/vBAC2WbxU6 — Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) May 14, 2018

As of June 2017, Nextdoor was being used in 160,000 neighborhoods in the U.K. and the Netherlands and the U.S., where the site covers 75 percent of neighborhoods. As of last fall, there have more than 17 million recommendations made on the network.

No word on how many of them are just weird requests.

THIS 👏 IS 👏 NOT 👏 A 👏 DATING 👏 SITE 👏 pic.twitter.com/SEoHDVjNKu — Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) May 13, 2018

Meanwhile in LA... pic.twitter.com/0u4pRfRbiQ — Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) May 11, 2018

There are postings about suspicious sightings, package thefts — and just overall oddness.

It can be helpful one moment, headscratch-worthy the next.

Here's an excerpt from a post re: speeding pic.twitter.com/S35nyG0Rdb — Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) May 12, 2018

As Luke Barnett tweeted, "The Next Door app was designed 50% to help keep the neighborhood safe and 50% to drive my wife to madness."