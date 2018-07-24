Sometimes, you can't appreciate how spectacular a flower is until you get really close to it. The International Garden Photographer of the Year holds a contest every year just for such macro-sized photos. These 18 images make an ordinary flower petal or leaf come to life on a grand scale and show you just how magical these individual garden players can be.

This year's grand prize winner is Petar Sabol for his photograph of mayflies seen above. "The gorgeous, enriching light of a new day covered this pair of mayflies, basking on a backlit Papaver," Sabol wrote in his submission. The judges selected his image because "aside from the beautiful, uplifting lighting, it is the composition which has really elevated this image. The gentle curve of the Papaver coupled with the slope of the two Mayfly tails work together to form a harmony of shape and structure, from both animal and botanical elements."

The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages. The judges also awarded second- and third-place awards, plus finalists, highly commended and commended categories.