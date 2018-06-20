11 of the best U.K. royal gardens

Noble nature

The royal family has been steadily supplying the kind of good news the United Kingdom's travel industry needs.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have welcomed three children into the world, and Prince Harry’s recent marriage to actress Meghan Markle have reinvigorated interest in the region.

If you happen to be a gardener, here's another reason to visit: Britain has some of the best royal gardens in the world.

Editor's note: This gallery has been updated with new information since it was originally published in July 2013.