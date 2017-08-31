August 31, 2017
874.5K
190.2K

9 cool ideas for creating shade

 PREV NEXT 
Shade can offer refuge for people, pets and wildlife in summer.

Shade can offer refuge for people, pets and wildlife in summer.

(Photo: Whytock/Shutterstock)

Made in the shade

Spending time outside is generally good for you, even if you're just lazily lounging in your own backyard. The sun can also be a little overbearing at times, though, generating intense heat and harmful radiation that chases many people indoors on otherwise beautiful summer days.

We recently explained how to create a map of sunlight and shade patterns, mainly to optimize sun exposure for a garden or flower bed. Yet while sunlight offers obvious benefits for gardeners, a patch of shade can be hot real estate, too, for people as well as plants, pets and wildlife.

A sun map may reveal where shade already falls, cast by big obstructions like trees or buildings, but it's more useful for finding sunlight than avoiding it. That's because shade is often even easier to make than to map: It's as basic as blocking sunbeams to create dimmer, cooler conditions below.

Still, the ease of casting shade belies some aesthetic complexity. If shade is the only goal, you could use any random eyesore to obscure the sun. But for a shady oasis that looks good, lasts a while and doesn't cause new problems, you may want to start by shedding light on your options. To get ideas, check out the photos above for a few tips about throwing shade on summer heat.

Russell McLendon
August 31, 2017, 1:32 p.m.
More MNN Home Galleries
Seaweed farmer in Bali. 9 farms that will broaden your definition of farming
danger sign in front of plants 17 plants that could kill you
Some moving companies may refuse to move these 12 items. 12 items movers won't move

Trending on MNN

As predicted by the Farmers' Almanac, the 2017-2018 winter season is expected to bring above-average snowy conditions to the northeast. Farmers' Almanac warns of brutal winter
French bulldog puppy prepares to leap Watch a little puppy take a big leap of faith
A hawk rides out Hurricane Harvey in a man's taxi cab Cab driver and Cooper's hawk ride out Hurricane Harvey together
Otis the dog walking down street with bag of dog food Dog carrying bag of food turns out to be the hero Texas needed
A family of deer displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey. Wild animals flee Texas floodwaters
Pierre and Marie Curie 7 scientists killed by their own experiments