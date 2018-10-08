How Safe Water Network is bringing safe drinking water to a million people Newman’s Own gives all of its profits to charity, like the one giving people in Ghana and India reliable access to clean water.

In the West African nation of Ghana, more than 8 million people do not have access to clean drinking water. The surface water in this tropical climate is contaminated with waste – from humans, animals, farms and factories. Drinking dirty water causes 70 percent of diseases there, experts say.

But a non-profit called Safe Water Network is trying to change that, and their sustainable business model has brought affordable, reliable drinking water to nearly one million people in Ghana and in India.

“We had issues of water in the past because the only source of water is a dam that is far from us,” says Noah Ashong Amando, who lives in Obeyie, Ghana.

Getting water was very difficult in the past, says Safe Water Network customer Ama Amponsah. “We get water from dug holes. This resulted in all kinds of diseases affecting my family. Then Safe Water Network set up this water facility and we were happy. It really helped us.”

The organization was cofounded in 2006 by the late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. Thanks to generous support from Newman’s Own, Safe Water Network is able to collaborate with both private and public organization to improve the lives of a million people and counting.

“Safe Water Network is working with hundreds of communities in Ghana and India demonstrating affordability, effectiveness and sustainability of our outreach,” says Safe Water Network representative Ruhiya Issah.

For over 30 years, Newman’s Own has helped support thousands of charitable causes and organizations, with close to half a billion dollars being donated since its founding in 1982. Every time you buy a Newman’s Own product, you start a journey toward improving someone’s life — or in this case, millions of people.