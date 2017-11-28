Isn’t getting flowers wonderful? That is, until you have to clean out the moldy, smelly vase a week later. What’s even worse is when your hubby brings home flowers on Friday that are dead by Monday morning.

Fear not, flower lovers. Here are some handy tricks for you to keep those cut flowers lasting longer than ever:



What works

Sugar. Did you know that just by adding a couple teaspoons of sugar to the water in your flowers’ vase, you can extend their life? It may be because sugar gives the flowers nutrients that they’re not getting now that they’re no longer in the ground.

Vinegar. Some people say that vinegar inhibits bacteria growth and the ideal thing to keep the bacteria away is to actually mix some sugar and vinegar together with the water in the vase before adding the flowers. The 1-2 punch of the sugar and the vinegar is an effective life-extending combo.

Clear soda. Something like 7-Up or Sprite will help keep your flowers lasting longer without turning the color of your water a murky brown. The science behind it? The sugar in the soda helps feed the flowers and the acidity helps lower the pH of the water, allowing the flowers to suck up more nutrients.

Vodka. Because of a chemical known as ethylene (the chemical also responsible for bananas browning and avocados softening), flowers bloom and eventually wilt. Vodka works because it slows the flowers’ natural production of ethylene.

Flower food. If you’ve ever thrown away a packet that comes with your stems, you’re doing your bouquet a disservice. A packet of flower food contains sugar to feed the flowers, bleach or something like it to keep bacteria from growing, and acid to lower the pH of the water so that the flowers can eat more effectively. When Real Simple magazine compared lots of different ways to keep flowers fresher for longer, flower food was the clear winner.

What's not such a sure bet

Remember, your flowers can last longer if you know what (and what not) to put in the vase with them. (Photo: BonnieBC/Shutterstock)

On the flip side are tricks that some people swear by, but don’t work all that well:

Pennies. Some people say that adding a couple pennies to the bottom of your vase will help your flowers last longer because the copper in the pennies inhibits bacteria growth. The problem is that these days, pennies are made of mostly zinc. Besides that, the copper inside a penny isn’t soluble, meaning it won’t transfer from the penny to the flowers.

Aspirin. Another trick that people consider is to add aspirin to the water. While some people swear by this trick, Real Simple’s tests showed that it not only didn’t help the flowers, it actually caused them to die quicker.

Bleach. Some people also say that adding bleach to the water helps flowers last longer. The trick though is not adding too much — a couple of drops can help bacteria from growing in the vase, but more than that will bleach your stems a sickly white.

It’s also important to trim your bouquet at a 45-degree angle right before you place it in water since that will help the bottom of the plants suck up the most water. Be sure to keep your bouquet in a cool place away from direct sunlight and ripening fruit, which will cause them to bloom faster. Also, make sure that there are no leaves floating in the water, which will grow bacteria. And finally, change the water every other day to keep it fresh.

Follow these tips (and don’t forget to add the flower food!) to get your stems from “wilting within days” to “wonderful for a week."