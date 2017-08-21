Trimming hedges is, for many of us, a one-person job done over a couple of hours on the weekend whenever they start to look a little unruly. However, if your hedge is 40 feet tall, 30 feet across and 450 feet long, well, you're going to need more than a weekend. In fact, you'll need about 10 days.

That's how long it takes to trim the 300-year-old hedge on the Bathurst Estate in Cirencester, England. The hedge, which meets those massive measurements above, is trimmed every August. The current duke of Bathurst and owner of the hedge, Allen Bathurst, remembers three gardeners wrapping their legs around the rungs of 50-foot ladder during his childhood. Nowadays, gardeners use a cherry picker to trim the hedge, which seems much safer than ladders.

The trimmings from the huge hedge are either sold or lit in an amazing bonfire.

"It burns quite well because of the oil in it," Bathurst told Wired. "It sizzles nicely."

Let's just hope the hedge itself never gets any of that sizzle.